Wreaths Across America: Order a wreath today

Cassidy Cecil helps place wreaths onto the graves of service men and women interred at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley during last year’s Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony. Over 1,300 wreaths – made possible by local donations – were placed at graves and memorials throughout Grass Valley over the weekend.

Photo: File photo by Elias Funez

The deadline to order a wreath for this year’s Wreaths Across America National Remembrance Ceremony in Grass Valley, is approaching.

Folks have until Nov. 28 to order a wreath, or multiple wreaths, for the ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery located at 10844 Rough and Ready Highway.

Levels of sponsorship range from $15 — Individual, $60 — Family (four wreaths), $150 — Small Business (10 wreaths), $1,500 — Corporate (100 wreaths).

Checks can be made payable to Bonnie Walbridge Magnetti at 22627 Sunset Ridge Drive Auburn, Ca 95602-8393, or you can visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ca0231p to order online.

You can also contact Bonnie Magnetti at 530-210-1941 or bandbmagnetti@yahoo.com , or Sally Knutson at 530-478-0192 or sallyh11847@gmail.com .