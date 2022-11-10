Wreaths Across America: Order a wreath today
The deadline to order a wreath for this year’s Wreaths Across America National Remembrance Ceremony in Grass Valley, is approaching.
Folks have until Nov. 28 to order a wreath, or multiple wreaths, for the ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery located at 10844 Rough and Ready Highway.
Levels of sponsorship range from $15 — Individual, $60 — Family (four wreaths), $150 — Small Business (10 wreaths), $1,500 — Corporate (100 wreaths).
Checks can be made payable to Bonnie Walbridge Magnetti at 22627 Sunset Ridge Drive Auburn, Ca 95602-8393, or you can visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ca0231p to order online.
You can also contact Bonnie Magnetti at 530-210-1941 or bandbmagnetti@yahoo.com, or Sally Knutson at 530-478-0192 or sallyh11847@gmail.com.
Wreaths Across America: Order a wreath today
The deadline to order a wreath for this year’s Wreaths Across America National Remembrance Ceremony in Grass Valley, is approaching.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments