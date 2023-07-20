COLUMBIA FALLS, ME — July 19, 2023 — In 2018, Wreaths Across America (WAA) rolled out its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE). This museum on wheels was designed to share the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach in local communities across the country. Since that time the program and reach has travelled so much further than WAA could have anticipated – in 2023 alone, the MEE has visited nine states, joined 83 community events, had 8,495 visitors on board, welcomed home 1,575 Vietnam veterans, and officially thanked 113 military families for their sacrifices. The MEE has seen almost 100k visitors in total since it first hit the road in 2018!

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring communities together and teach about the organization’s mission while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Trish Gardner, MEE Manager. “The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans. We are always overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the communities we visit.”