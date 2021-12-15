Wreaths Across America Annual Ceremony set for Saturday
St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley on Rough and Ready Highway will join more than 3,100 locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day at noon on Saturday. Sponsored by the Captain John Oldham Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, 1,254 wreaths will be placed on the headstones of fallen service members at St. Patrick’s, Greenwood, and Sierra Memorial Lawn cemeteries in Grass Valley and Nevada City. This annual event seeks to further the mission of WAA to “Remember, Honor and Teach,” ensuring that the memory of those who served their country endures. The public is encouraged to participate in the ceremony by saying the name of the veteran on the headstone while laying the wreath. All ages are welcome.
