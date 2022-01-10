 Wreath pickup | TheUnion.com
Wreath pickup

Elias Funez
  

Twelve-year-old Alexander Stone, from Grass Valley Boy Scout Troop 4, helps pick up wreaths and American flags from Greenwood Cemetery in Grass Valley Saturday morning, with help from his father Phillip and sister Scarlett (not pictured). The wreaths and flags were placed a month ago at the graves of servicemen and women as part of the Wreaths Across America program.
Photo: Elias Funez
Boy Scouts from local Troops 22 and 4 helped pick up the holiday wreaths from St. Patrick and Greenwood cemeteries in Grass Valley on Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez

