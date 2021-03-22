Worldwide Rally for Freedom: Ken Paige of Friar Tuck’s, former Nevada City Councilwoman and Mayor Reinette Senum spoke
Groups of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates, government authority and other issues descended upon Glenbrook Basin’s Bank of America parking lot to take part in Saturday’s Worldwide Rally For Freedom event and to listen to speakers and show their support in opening up from COVID restrictions.
The event drew a few hundred people, including supporters of former President Donald Trump, Back the Blue Nevada County, Recall Gavin Newsom and New California members, as well as members of the newly formed Nevada County Restaurant Coalition which has filed a $1.5 million suit against county and state officials.
Nevada County Restaurant Coalition representative Ken Paige, who owns Friar Tuck’s restaurant in Nevada City, was one of a handful of speakers during the event.
“Our decision to defy the narrative that was taking place, and stay open, was based on a gut feeling,” Paige said to the crowd.
“We came to the realization that this is good versus evil. And when we filed our lawsuit that was our message, that this was a battle of good versus evil. We told the Board of Supervisors the last two meetings we are not going to stop, we’re staying open. It’s going to take a bulldozer to take us down.”
Paige’s comments drew applause and cheers from the crowd.
Former Nevada City Councilwoman and Mayor Reinette Senum also spoke to the crowd from the back of a pickup truck.
Senum spoke of a public records request that she claims was disregarded by the county, likening her experience to silent modern day warfare and World War III and at one point suggested breaking down the doors of the Eric Rood Administrative Center and bringing members of the Public Health Department to justice.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.
Senum stepped down from her position on the Nevada City Council in July.
