Worldwide Rally for Freedom: Ken Paige of Friar Tuck’s, former Nevada City Councilwoman and Mayor Reinette Senum spoke

Former Nevada City Councilwoman and Mayor Reinette Senum denounces the local media, the COVID-19 vaccine, and government authority as she talks to a large crowd gathered for the Worldwide Rally for Freedom held Saturday in the Bank of America parking lot in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin. Senum stepped down from her position last year.

Photo: Elias Funez

Groups of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates, government authority and other issues descended upon Glenbrook Basin’s Bank of America parking lot to take part in Saturday’s Worldwide Rally For Freedom event and to listen to speakers and show their support in opening up from COVID restrictions.

The event drew a few hundred people, including supporters of former President Donald Trump, Back the Blue Nevada County, Recall Gavin Newsom and New California members, as well as members of the newly formed Nevada County Restaurant Coalition which has filed a $1.5 million suit against county and state officials.

A sign denouncing the COVID-19 vaccine is held up in the crowd gathered Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County Restaurant Coalition representative Ken Paige, who owns Friar Tuck’s restaurant in Nevada City, was one of a handful of speakers during the event.

“Our decision to defy the narrative that was taking place, and stay open, was based on a gut feeling,” Paige said to the crowd.

Hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered at the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road in Grass Valley to denounce taking the COVID-19 vaccine and mask usage during the Worldwide Rally for Freedom Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We came to the realization that this is good versus evil. And when we filed our lawsuit that was our message, that this was a battle of good versus evil. We told the Board of Supervisors the last two meetings we are not going to stop, we’re staying open. It’s going to take a bulldozer to take us down.”

Paige’s comments drew applause and cheers from the crowd.

Worldwide Rally for Freedom protesters gathered in the Bank of America parking lot in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Former Nevada City Councilwoman and Mayor Reinette Senum also spoke to the crowd from the back of a pickup truck.

Senum spoke of a public records request that she claims was disregarded by the county, likening her experience to silent modern day warfare and World War III and at one point suggested breaking down the doors of the Eric Rood Administrative Center and bringing members of the Public Health Department to justice.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.

Friar Tuck’s restaurant owner Ken Paige talks to the crowd from the back of a pickup truck Saturday in Grass Valley. Paige talked about the lawsuit his group, the Nevada County Restaurant Coalition, has brought against Nevada County.

Photo: Elias Funez

Former Nevada City Councilwoman and Mayor Reinette Senum speaks to a crowd from the back of a pickup truck, denouncing local media, COVID-19 vaccines, and government authority during Saturday’s Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

Elias Funez

Senum stepped down from her position on the Nevada City Council in July.

A few hundred peaceful protesters gathered for Saturday’s freedom rally, which centered around reopening despite government recommendations.

Photo: Elias Funez

Peaceful protesters held U.S. flags, Back the Blue flags, Trump flags and others during the Worldwide Rally for Freedom Saturday in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez