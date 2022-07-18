WorldFest showcases Old Crow Medicine Show: Nashville string band headlines 25th anniversary event (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)
WorldFest showcases Old Crow Medicine Show: Nashville string band headlines 25th anniversary event (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)
Ketch Secor sings and plays away on his fiddle while drummer Jerry Pentecost keeps the beat behind him during Friday night’s headlining performance by Old Crow Medicine Show at the California WorldFest. The festival featured four days of musical performances and wrapped up Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
