WorldFest showcases Old Crow Medicine Show: Nashville string band headlines 25th anniversary event (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Ketch Secor sings and plays away on his fiddle while drummer Jerry Pentecost keeps the beat behind him during Friday night’s headlining performance by Old Crow Medicine Show at the California WorldFest. The festival featured four days of musical performances and wrapped up Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez

Vox Sambou takes the Meadow stage Friday evening treating folks to his Creole, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese language performances.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cory Younts, (from left) Mason Via, Jerry Pentecost, and Ketch Secor of the band Old Crow Medicine Show headline Friday night at the California WorldFest.
Photo: Elias Funez
Many take the dance floor in front of the Meadow Stage Friday night for Old Crow Medicine Show.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vox Sambou gets some air while on stage Friday evening. Sambou is an MC, poet and multilingual performer who writes and performs in Creole, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Photo: Elias Funez
Old Crowe Medicine Show guitarist Mason Via (from left), pianist Cory Younts, and bassist Morgan Jahnig perform on the Meadow Stage Friday night.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mason Via (from left) Cory Younts, Jerry Pentecost, Ketch Secor, Morgan Jahnig, and Mike Harris of the band Old Crow Medicine Show perform in Grass Valley during the California WorldFest at the Nevada County Fairgrounds over the weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mason Via (from left), Jerry Pentecost, and Ketch Secor of the band Old Crow Medicine Show take the Meadow Stage during the annual California WorldFest Friday evening. The camping and music festival resumed after the COVID-19 hiatus.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Entertainment
