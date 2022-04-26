World Tai Chi and Qigong Day set for Saturday

Community members take part in a previous year’s World Tai Chi and Qigong Day, hosted by Gold Country Kiwanis. This year’s event will take place Saturday at Nevada County Media in Grass Valley.

Photo submitted by Jan Weaver

Gold Country Kiwanis will be hosting the 2022 Annual World Tai Chi and Qigong Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Nevada County Media, located at 355 Crown Point Lane in Grass Valley. This year’s theme is “One World, One Breath.” This global event is organized annually in over 100 cities and 80 nations worldwide. The purpose is to educate millions around the planet about Tai Chi and Qigong health benefits, as well as celebrate personal and global health and healing.

Harvard Health Publication calls Tai Chi “moving meditation.” It has proven that Tai Chi and Qigong can boost your immune functions, increase brain activity, reduce depression, improve balance, dexterity, lower blood pressure and can help improve sleep and many other health issues. The day will start with Qigong led by Master Homer L. Nottingham, followed by Taiko Drumming and demonstrations of Tai Chi. Local community merchants have generously donated many items for a silent auction. The proceeds will benefit the children of Nevada County.

Coffee, juice, bagels, fruit, hard boiled eggs and donuts will be provided. Donations are welcome, with proceeds also going toward local youth programs. For more information, visit Gold Country Kiwanis on Facebook or at http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.com .