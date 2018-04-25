World-renowned soprano with local ties to perform Puccini in Grass Valley

World-renowned soprano Carrie Hennessey, who is well known throughout community, will present a benefit concert with pianist Jason Sherbundy called, "To Live and Die for Love: The Heroines of Puccini."

The matinee concert takes place at the Pioneer United Methodist Church in Auburn on Sunday.

Hennessey is an accomplished soprano soloist who has performed in a variety of Music in the Mountains concerts and will be featured in this year's SummerFest, singing Strauss' "Four Last Songs."

She is also a frequent guest speaker and workshop leader for the Music in the Mountains Chorus and maintains a vocal studio for private students in Nevada City.

Known for her soaring voice and richly nuanced characters, Hennessey regularly thrills audiences worldwide, in opera roles and concert.

Jason Sherbundy has more than 25 years of experience conducting operas, orchestras and choirs. He has played keyboards on Broadway and North American tours and embraces a wide range of music styles and venues too numerous to mention.

He is the music director, arranger and orchestrator for the upcoming world premiere of "David Copperfield — The Musical."

Giacomo Puccini (1858 – 1924) was a great composer of Italian romantic opera. His most widely performed operas include "La Bohème," "Tosca," "Madame Butterfly" and "Turandot."

"This concert is a unique opportunity to experience the passion of Puccini in an intimate setting," said Hennessey.

The matinee concert starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and the suggested donation is $10-20. The concert is a benefit for The Auburn Interfaith Food Closet's new building fund.

Andy Hayes from the Auburn Interfaith Food Closet will speak briefly about plans for their new distribution center.

Hennessey and Sherbundy will also conduct a master class at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley from 7-9 p.m. on Friday.

Five singers will each perform a song or aria for the audience. Hennessey and Sherbundy will then work with the singers to help them polish their pieces further. Admission is $20 at the door to audit the class, which is open to the public.

Pioneer United Methodist Church is located at 1338 Lincoln Way in Auburn. The church has been presenting benefit music events for more than eight years, raising funds for area charities as well as for the church building. This is their 45th concert.

For more information visit http://www.pioneerumc.org or call Sue Dings at 530-885-9009.

Source: Music in the Mountains.