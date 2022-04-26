Workshop on in-home after death care

End-of-life doulas from Full Circle of Living and Dying will give an introduction to after death care and preparing a body to lie in honor in the home from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday via Eventbrite Zoom. Caring for a deceased body after death is rooted in the human condition, which is a way to honor the dead and allow mourning to occur naturally. Throughout history, humans have cared for their dead through rituals based in sacred and spiritual values and practicality.

In the presentation, participants will learn about the washing and preparing the body for in-home viewing and “how to” steps from the moment of death to the final good-bye. There will be time for questions and discussion. Future plans for in-person workshops are in the works. For full details, see the Eventbright link at eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-in-home-after-death-care-preparation-for-lying-in-honor-tickets-312235132687. Full Circle of Living and Dying is a nonprofit dedicated to “education and guidance in end-of life care, home funerals and conversations about life and death.“ For more information, call 916-397-5443 or 530-270-9839.