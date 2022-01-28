 Working toward recall | TheUnion.com
Working toward recall

Proponents for the recall of the Nevada County supervisors held a press conference Friday afternoon in the Eric Rood Administrative Center. Nevada County resident Calvin Clark said Friday afternoon that the group had contacted a local attorney, who had written a letter addressed to various county officials, naming a number of grievances regarding the county elections office. Clark gave the letter to county Clerk-Recorder Gregory Diaz, who informed the group that four of their petitions had been approved, and that one contained an error, but would be approved upon resubmission with a correction. Signatures may only be obtained on a recall petition after it has been approved by the elections official.
