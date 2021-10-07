Workforce housing makes gains

While Nevada County residents see problems securing housing locally, it’s an issue that’s experienced statewide, said Barbara Bashall, government affairs manager for the Nevada County Contractors’ Association.

Bashall at Thursday’s Economic Resource Council meeting mapped out what is getting built currently and discussed the proceedings contributing to a tight home and rental market.

“I’ve talked to Realtors, lenders and rental agencies to try to get a sense of what is going on in the market,” said Bashall. “Bay Area migration is buying up housing stock and is driving up the cost, a tremendous increase for cost-to-build and rental units, so there’s a shortage.”

There is a lack of new homes and apartments being constructed, and builders cannot keep up with the demand, she said. Meanwhile, the median price of a home has risen to $567,500.

"In my opinion, the largest gap is in market rate homes and apartments," Bashall said. "But as far as subsidized housing, I think the county is doing a fabulous job in going after (state and federal) funds and getting some projects built."





Cashin’s Field, which received nearly $26 million in tax credit funding, has not completed construction. However, its 51 units are fully committed, Bashall said. It is designed for those earning 30 to 60% of the median income level.

Bashall said that Brunswick Commons, an affordable/homeless resource center, is a good project that includes transitional housing. It provides 28 units for those earning 30% of medium income, and will include 12 units of permanent supportive housing.

Meanwhile, currently undergoing grading is the Loma Rica Ranch project that’s approved for 235 homes. Now in Phase 1, 16 duets will be built. They are two-story townhouses with both sides occupied and sold separately. Construction is anticipated to begin next year. The exact purchase price is unknown, though Bashall said she hoped they would sell in the $400,000 range.

HOUSING COSTS

There are a number of approved projects with no action on building yet. One is The Grove in Nevada City. It was approved several years ago, and recently applied for a continuation of approval.

“One of the issues in Nevada City is there is a 30% set aside for affordable housing,” said Bashall. “That should be looked upon as a deterrent (for developers).”

Another problem identified by Bashall, even with approved affordable housing projects, there is no guarantee those units will go to local residents.

“I don’t have a sense of how many units go to to people out of the area,” she added. “And in the rental market, rentals go to those most qualified, those with higher incomes. So, there’s a gap for those who may not have the greatest credit and may not get the rental units that are available.”

Service employees are the ones hurt the most, Bashall said. Some legislation passed last year was designed to relieve those most affected by COVID-19 restrictions, and Bashall hoped the result would be more development projects such as Cashin’s Field evolving in the near term.

She cited favorable statistics for the past fiscal year. There were 141 new residences built, 36 manufactured homes, 20 second dwellings, and 126 low income units.

Many residents ask why it costs so much to build housing. Bashall pointed to lawsuits stemming from the California Environmental Quality Act as one reason.

“They’ve imperiled in-fill housing in San Diego and San Francisco,” she said. “And the mere threat of a suit is enough to stop small projects from starting in the first place.”

She also cited a study done in May which identified that 23.8% of the cost of housing is attributed to government regulation, and 10.5% to entitlement process — a set of approvals needed for the right to develop a piece of land. In addition, 13.3% of costs are due to regulations required during construction, which is exacerbated by escalating building material costs. Although lumber costs are down recently, plumbing fixtures have risen.

Loma Rica was required by the Nevada Irrigation District to pay water and sewer hook-up fees before they even submitted a parcel map, Bashall said.

“That prevents housing from getting off the ground, because developer loans don’t include paying for mitigation fees,” she added.

Impact fees can be a big constraint from doing large projects.

“I think Nevada City and Grass valley should look at creative solutions like the cottage ordinance under consideration in Nevada City,” said Bashall. “It enables the developer to double the density in certain projects when you build smaller units. And these units are affordable by design and give builders an incentive to construct smaller projects.”

Trisha Tillotson, Nevada County Community Development Agency director, praised Bashall for her presentation.

“We’re reviewing regulations, and I know traffic impact fees are being looked at,” said Tillotson. “And we have other things. The Affordable Housing Master Plan could help some single-family homes lower their costs.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com