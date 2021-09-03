Work restarts on Highway 174 safety project

Caltrans is set to resume construction on the Highway 174 safety improvement project between You Bet Road and Maple Way in Nevada County.

Caltrans is set to resume construction on the Highway 174 safety improvement project between You Bet Road and Maple Way in Nevada County, following recent poor air quality days stemming from wildfires throughout the region.

As of this coming Tuesday, one-way traffic control will resume for daytime construction work between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Crews are anticipated to work six days a week, Monday through Saturday, to complete work this autumn. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when traveling through the construction zone area. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, continued poor air quality, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

Work to widen Highway 174 on the east side of the highway will continue with paving work anticipated in late September. Some driveways and local road entrances may have temporary signed and delineated detour routes for highway access during widening. Driveway and local road access may be intermittently impacted for 30 minutes at a time when paving work is occurring. In addition, a final pavement overlay through the entire project area is anticipated mid-October, delivering a smooth and widened surface for motorists.

The $27.1 million safety project, which began in August 2020, is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone for errant vehicles to regain control. DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project and completion is anticipated in late November.

Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used, along with a pilot car. Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.

Source: Caltrans