Work in progress: Wolf Creek trail nearing late August completion

Work on the highly anticipated Wolf Creek Trail is in full swing along the 800 block of Freeman Lane and is tentatively scheduled to be open to the public by late August.

Crews from All American Construction have been busy cutting switchbacks, installing retaining walls, removing excess vegetation, as well as grading and paving the trail with asphalt.

“They’ll be finishing up the major portion of the paving on Monday of next week,” Grass Valley Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones said.

“That will complete the whole stretch of paving along the creek with a little more paving to get up to Freeman Lane,” Jones said.

A portion of property purchased by Grass Valley is currently being improved in order to connect the Wolf Creek Trail with Freeman Lane, south of the Wolf Creek Lodge.

“That was done before we put the project out to bid, to purchase the lot so that we could transverse up the hill at a more reasonable slope,” Grass Valley City Manager/City Engineer Tim Kiser said.

The property where the Little Wolf Creek sinkhole formed in 2017 has been officially acquired by Grass Valley and will serve as another entry or exit point for the trail.

“This trail has been talked about for a long period of time, for 15 years or more,” Kiser said.

“We view this as a first leg of a much bigger (trail) project all the way through the city and all the way to the Glenbrook Basin,” Kiser said. “I think it is something that the community has desired for a long time.”

“That’d be cool to be able to hop on my bike and ride to Sutton (Cinemas),” Wolf Creek Lodge resident and Wolf Creek Trail advocate Bob Branstrom said.

Branstrom envisions the trail to eventually connect to the North Star House off Auburn Road.

Currently, the trail begins at the North Star Mining Museum off Allison Ranch Road and meanders under a canopy of riparian, mixed conifer, and mixed hardwood forest.

“It is probably one of the most beautiful sections of Wolf Creek within the city limits,” Kiser said.

The city was formally approached by members of the Wolf Creek Alliance about a potential trail through the area following a large coordinated clean-up effort of homeless encampments along the Wolf Creek corridor in 2015.

The creation of the trail will aid in vegetation maintenance, as well as a law enforcement presence in that area of Wolf Creek.

Following the completion of the paving along Wolf Creek Trail crews will conduct clean-up work including fencing, signage and erosion control measures before a tentative late August grand opening ceremony.

“We’re getting close,” Jones said. “It’s exciting.”

