Work in progress

California State Parks continues to work with a contractor to restore the historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge. Originally built in 1862, the bridge was closed to public access after a timber survey in September 2011 revealed significant structural damage. Thanks to the support of the Nevada County community, the Save our Bridge Campaign Committee, and the California State Legislature, the $6.9 million restoration project, funded with a combination of state and federal funds, is now underway to make the bridge safe again for pedestrian access. California State Parks have announced that the project will not be completed by this spring, as previously scheduled. While a revised completion date is not currently available, it is likely that the project will not be finished until the second half of 2020.
