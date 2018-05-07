Woolman campus new home for Sierra Streams Institute in Nevada City

Woolman at Sierra Friends Center, a nonprofit based out of Nevada City, is inviting the community to a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony celebrating the restoration of Madrone Hall as the new home for Sierra Streams Institute at 11 a.m. Saturday at 13075 Woolman Lane in Nevada City, according to a release.

This past February, Sierra Streams Institute moved their offices to the newly renovated 4,400 square foot space.

Sierra Streams Institute is a watershed monitoring, research, and restoration group with a mission to link water, science and people for the benefit of human and environmental health. Sierra Friends Center is exploring a new educational partnership with Sierra Streams Institute.

"We are deeply grateful to the visionary donors who made this project possible, and who have established the land at Woolman as an environmental education center in Nevada County," said Amy Cooke, director of Sierra Friends Center.

Madrone Hall, one of the Sierra Friends Center's many facilities on the 236-acre campus, was once home to students of the John Woolman School, a four-year boarding school, and later The Woolman Semester School for high school junior, senior and gap-year students.

The Woolman Semester School program was discontinued in the Spring of 2016, and shortly before renovations to the building began. Woolman at Sierra Friends Center currently operates as a camp and retreat center.

The two organizations are seeking new ways to support each other, according to the release.

"One of the reasons we moved here is because we want to make citizen science front and center," said Joanne Hild, Sierra Stream Institute's executive director for the past 12 years. "We are thrilled that our office is surrounded by 236 acres of meadows, forests, streams, and ponds, perfect for developing a Citizen Science Center and scientific studies in which community members and students can be involved."

To RSVP go to woolman.org/events.

Source: Sierra Friends Center