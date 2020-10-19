Women’s marchers take to Nevada City (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

Women’s marches in opposition of the current presidential administration took place across the nation this past weekend, including in Nevada City, where about 100 people gathered to peacefully protest.

Organizers on loudspeakers at Nevada City’s Robinson Plaza spoke Saturday on the importance of voting this election, and what could be in store if President Donald Trump were reelected for four more years.

“I’m fighting for America to actually be great again, which it certainly hasn’t been the last four years,” Nevada City resident Midge Gallagher said following the march. “America was a pretty good country before Donald Trump came in.”

The second generation Mexican American denounced President Trump’s rhetoric regarding Mexican immigrants.

“When I succeed professionally and personally it’s to honor my grandparents who were not rapists or drug smugglers or murderers, they were fine people,” Gallagher said.

— The Union staff