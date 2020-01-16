Women’s March this Saturday in Nevada City

The Fourth Annual Women’s March is being held at noon Saturday at Robinson Plaza on Coyote Street in downtown Nevada City. The march will coincide with hundreds of local marches across the United States, including Washington, D.C.

The march is open to all people, and all are encouraged to bring drums, signs, and noise makers to celebrate the global march for women’s rights, climate action, and democratic and social justice.

Featured speakers include Heidi Hall, Nevada County supervisor; Osprey Orielle Lake, founder and executive director of the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN); Daniela Fernandez, candidate for Nevada City Council; Teresa Baker, founder of Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge and African American Nature & Parks Experience; Hilary Hodge, Grass Valley City Council member; and Shelly Covert, executive director of CHIRP and tribal spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria.

Maniko Dru Dadigan will perform. Elisa Parker, co-founder of See Jane Do, Indivisible Women and Show Up For Her: 100 Leaders Change Hollywood, will serve as emcee.

The march is co-hosted by See Jane Do, California District 1 Media, Indivisible Women of Nevada County and the Nevada County Democrats.

The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events.

The march coincides with the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, the largest environmental film fest of its kind in the United States.