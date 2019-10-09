 Women’s Hormone Seminar at St. Moritz canceled | TheUnion.com

Women’s Hormone Seminar at St. Moritz canceled

News | October 9, 2019

Submitted to The Union

The free Women’s Hormone Seminar scheduled for this evening at St. Moritz Medical Center is canceled.

The ongoing power outage in western Nevada County led to the cancellation.

The seminar was to cover hormonal changes in women, as well as menopause and its connection to disease and metabolic issues. No new date for the seminar has been announced.

