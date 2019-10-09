Women’s Hormone Seminar at St. Moritz canceled
Submitted to The Union
The free Women’s Hormone Seminar scheduled for this evening at St. Moritz Medical Center is canceled.
The ongoing power outage in western Nevada County led to the cancellation.
The seminar was to cover hormonal changes in women, as well as menopause and its connection to disease and metabolic issues. No new date for the seminar has been announced.
