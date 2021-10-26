Women’s golf group raises funds for cancer center
The Women’s Golf Group at the Nevada County Country Club has raised $3,700 in donations for the Cancer Center support groups at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The support groups help patients who are dealing with varied cancers.
“We’ve been supporting the Cancer Center each year with our annual Cancer Tournament,” said Women’s Group Captain Chris Elko. “As far as we can remember, this is a record amount.”
In addition to the Oct. 12 Cancer Tournament, funds were generated through a “Beauty and The Beast Tournament,” a chili luncheon for the Men’s Club, donations from the Men’s and Women’s clubs, three raffles and numerous individual donations.
Elko credited the men’s and women’s groups, Club Pro/Manager Kelly Runkle and participating golfers for their efforts.
“Thanks to everyone who stepped up to make this happen,” she said. “It gives us reason to be proud of our little club.”
For information on NCCC, contact Club Pro-Manager Kelly Runkle at 530-273-6436 or kelly@nevadacountygolf.com.
