The Union will host a Women’s Empowerment Event this Saturday at the Gold Miner’s Inn in Grass Valley.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature a lineup of local women to inspire attendees. Topics will include finding your inner hero with Cheryl Kelly; strengthening your relationships with Lin Jovanovic; empowering your young women with Jennifer Singer; awareness and self-defense with Lila Reyna; nutrition with Heather Bullis-Cruz; and taking care of yourself financially with Tessa Devere.

This event includes lunch at noon, and then tapas in the evening as attendees enjoy the comedy of local comedienne Michaela King.

There will be opportunities to shop with Kim Sayre Photography, Lila Reyna’s Active Awareness Training, Monat-NorCal Glow, Damsel in Defense, Women of Worth and Angle Homestead.

“We wanted to create an event that will be fun and empowering to women,” Event Manager Deana Graydon said. “All of the women we have lined up are doing such great work in our community and have so much wisdom to share, so we thought we’d invite them to share that wisdom with us at this event.”





Tickets are $55 and part of the proceeds benefit Bright Futures for Youth. This organization ensures kids in this community have after-school programs. It also teaches health and wellness, health relationships, goal setting, self-awareness, self-sufficiency and community connectedness. Best of all, it promotes hope for future generations.