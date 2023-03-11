Those who missed the opportunity to donate to Hospitality House for International Women’s Day (IWD) still have an opportunity to have their donation doubled now through March 15.

IWD is universally celebrated every year on March 8 and to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, local entrepreneur and co-founder of The Event Helper, Lauren Maddux, offered to personally match all donations to Hospitality House, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000.