Those who missed the opportunity to donate to Hospitality House for International Women’s Day (IWD) still have an opportunity to have their donation doubled now through March 15.
IWD is universally celebrated every year on March 8 and to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, local entrepreneur and co-founder of The Event Helper, Lauren Maddux, offered to personally match all donations to Hospitality House, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000.
The match was originally scheduled to end on IWD—March 8—however, with many in the community affected by recent weather events—no power or heat on top of storm damage, understandably, some community members did not learn of the opportunity until it was too late.
In times of extreme weather, the work of Hospitality House remains critical and as such, The Event Helper has granted a one-week match extension through March 15. A donation of $5 now will automatically be matched to $10, and directly helps homeless locals like Sandra Hunter.
Following a difficult divorce, Hunter was financially strapped. With no family to lean on, she couldn’t make ends meet and found herself without a home. Hunter and her emotional support dog, Lady K, went to Hospitality House’s homeless shelter, Utah’s Place, where they were met with compassion and understanding.
“I’m grateful for everything here—the warm showers, the towels, the lights, I’m totally grateful. Without them, we would be living out there (on the streets),” said Hunter. “They really helped me out. They help you where you want to go.”
Hunter has been at the shelter for 3 months, has embraced case management and support services, and hopes to return to permanent housing soon. Those who donate now for IWD will not only help Hunter on her journey back to housing, but countless other homeless women, children, men, seniors and veterans.
Donations can be made online at hhshelter.org, by phone at (530) 615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Write “IWD” or “Women’s Day” in the check memo or online donation form. All donations will be matched through March 15 up to $10,000.