Women’s club hosts community ‘meet and greet’

Members of Business & Professional Women of Nevada County (BPWNC) are hosting a “meet and greet” — open to all members of the community — from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 20 at “The Place on South Pine,” located at 110 South Pine St. in Nevada City. BPWNC has recently started meeting again in person (masks are optional). Rather than the usual program or speaker, the July social gathering will be a time for mixing and meeting new friends, with brief announcements at 5:30 p.m. about the group’s scholarship program and legislative advocacy.

The free meet-and-greet begins at 5 p.m. with no-host beer and wine plus light finger food provided. Celebrating its 85th anniversary, BPWNC welcomes working, between-jobs and retired women and men who support equity for women in the workplace and in society at large.

Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month. A permanent venue has not yet been established since the pandemic, but the club’s website at http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org will have information each month.

Reservations are required by the deadline by 5 p.m. on July 17. To reserve, and for more information on the organization, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org .