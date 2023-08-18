Staff Writer
Seven junior high school students from Nevada County were chosen to attend the weeklong 2023 Tech Trek summer camp at UC Davis organized by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch.
Campers spent their mornings in three-hour core classes with about 80 other girls from around the state.
The core classes were astronomy/space, anatomy, engineering, physiology, and storytelling with data led by local business owner Jess L’Esperance.
The campers spent their mornings dissecting an eyeball, designing and engineering a solar car, or coding and sewing wearable technology, according to Martha Rees, camp co-director and Tech Trek chair.
“For many of the campers it is their first time away from home, away from family or friends,” Rees said.
Campers put newly learned forensic skills to the test with a simulated murder case and the next afternoon took an on-campus field trip to the Veterinary Clinical Skills Lab to practice basic procedures on veterinarian models or mannequins.
Designing clothes that made it easier for a person with a physical disability to dress themselves was also a project.
Tracking data then using it to tell a story was a project that required girls to record data such as counting how many steps they took in a day or creating a rating system to record the emotional ups and downs one may have over the course of a day and then writing the story.
Backstage at the Mondavi Center for Performing Arts, the girls worked with light boards and sound equipment and other stage production equipment, according to director Rees.
“The experience at Tech Trek was life changing,” Ava Johnson who recently graduated from Nevada Union High School said.
Johnson attended Tech Trek several years back and returned this year as a junior counselor, technology specialist, and videographer for the camp.
She will attend UC Santa Cruz in September to study computer science.
“I’ve been interested in computer coding, AI and machine learning,” Johnson said. “There are programming languages to learn and eventually become a software engineer. I’d like to perfect self-driving vehicles if I can.”
With the support and guidance of the members of AAUW, Johnson also earned an internship for over two years with Nevada County Media under the Supervision of Director Ramona Howard.
“She taught me so much about filmmaking,” Johnson said. “I thought I knew a lot but she really expanded my horizons.”
The women she met through AAUW were so supportive and encouraged Johnson to follow her passions.
“I think that’s wonderful,” Johnson said.
Before Tech Trek in the seventh grade, Johnson said she was the only girl in her computer science class and as a senior in high school there were only four girls in computer science.
“I’ve dealt with it before,” Johnson said. “We girls stick together when pairing up to work on projects.”
Johnson said that AAUW helps give opportunities like Tech Trek and scholarships, but what really makes a difference is the support and care girls get from the assigned liaisons who regularly meet for coffee or check in with a phone call.
“If you get involved with AAUW, stay involved,” Johnson said. “It will be a life changing experience.”
The Tech Trek campers had a chance to meet a number of women with careers in STEM fields, such as civil engineering, environmental and food science, criminology and audiology, during the Professional Women’s Evening which was a lot like a speed-dating set up.
The campers sat and talked with each professional about what they liked or didn’t like about their careers for a few minutes and when the time was up they rotated around the room to the next conversion, according to Rees.
Dorm moms, junior and senior counselors, keynote speakers and instructors are all women at Tech Trek.
The experience is powerful for girls who may come from a variety of backgrounds and do not have experience with this many professional women, according to Rees.
Opportunities and ongoing connections are a priority to the members of the AAUW Nevada County Branch and through fundraising at events such as the Tapas and Trivia event held in January, STEM and re-entry scholarships are awarded to applicants each year.
Nine AAUW members work together on a Reading Team who use a rubric of criteria when reading applications of each girl’s story of accomplishments and sometimes hardship.
“Semi-finalists were interviewed and then gut-wrenching choices had to be made,” according to Rees.
Five $3,000 STEM awards were given to college bound applicants — three from Nevada Union and two from Ghidotti High School, as well as one Sierra College STEM scholarship and four Sierra College re-entry grants of $1,000 each.
“For 2023, AAUW Nevada County Branch will award $47,000 to 17 recipients and all recipients have an AAUW liaison to encourage and advise along the way,” according to Rees.
A re-entry scholarship is awarded to a woman who perhaps passed by college after high school to raise a family or work within the community.
Allison Heitz is a re-entry scholarship recipient finishing a degree in criminal justice at the age of 47 after raising two children and working to run the household.
“It’s about women supporting women,” Heitz said. “I’ve never been one to have female support. The energy and love that I receive from them is extremely important…they lift you up and talk about what you can do. They let you know that if you make a mistake it’s okay. They let you know that if you change your mind it’s okay.”
Heitz said that her children have always been her first priority and now she has an opportunity to achieve her own goals and be a role model to her son and daughter.
“I want her to see positive female influences and role models,” Heitz said. “And those ladies are fun.”
The application was difficult for Heitz because she had to verbalize her experiences in an essay form.
“It was a lot to unpack,” Heitz said. “They want to know how you got here and where you are going to go… It was amazing to see that somebody heard me. I never felt heard before.”
Brett McWilliams is the AAUW liaison for Heitz and continuously acts as that positive voice month after month that keeps her motivated.
“Any woman returning to school after raising a family would be blessed to have the support from the AAUW,” Heitz said. “As women we feel, oh we’re too old and it’s too late.”
Heitz went on to say, “We’re not too anything. Let’s just do it. We can. It if takes another woman to tell me that I can do it then that’s what it takes. And I like it.”