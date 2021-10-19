Women of Worth welcomes new leaders

For 22 years, Women of Worth has helped families escape and recover from domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in Nevada County and surrounding areas.

Recently, the organization has undergone a change in leadership led by former Executive Director Jessica McGuire, Treasurer Russell H. Wilder, and Secretary Terry McLaughlin, all still actively serving on the board of directors. They hired a new director of operations, April Feiden, to lead community outreach and a director of programs, Francine Robertson, to manage client services. Women of Worth has also enlisted a new president of the board, Carolynn Peterson, a registered nurse and former executive director for Hospice of the Foothills. The change in leadership coincided with the relocation of the main office from Nevada City to Grass Valley.

With plans to expand community presence, Women of Worth welcomes more new leadership and connections to local agencies with shared missions, prospective board members, and interested volunteers. Volunteers interested in providing trauma-informed victim and survivor services are needed most, especially therapists and mental health practitioners. Those with such interest may contact Feiden at 530-557-5231 or do@womenofworth.org .

Many community members remember Women of Worth for its thrift store, formerly located across the street from the Nevada County Courthouse. The organization now hopes to collaborate with local resale shops and clothes closets for vouchers and access to basic living necessities for clients escaping violence. It also accepts donations of gift and gas cards to support immediate and direct client services.

Women of Worth would like to thank BriarPatch Food Co-Op and the Peace Lutheran Mission Endowment Fund for their recent donations to fulfill these needs.





Women of Worth’s transitional home Hetty’s Haven graduated all clients in 2020, 90% of whom moved into their own homes. The search for another transitional home is underway. Women of Worth asks community members to assist in finding a suitable home, as a donation or discount within the vicinity of Grass Valley.

Community members with information on potential safe homes may contact Women of Worth’s Coldwell Banker agent Desmond Sandy at 530-263-1925 or desmond@sandyrealestategroup.com .

