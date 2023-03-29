Women of Worth (a 501 (C) (3) community benefit non-profit organization) is hosting its annual Butterfly Ball fundraiser on April 22, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley.
Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at www.womenofworth.org or by calling the office at 530-264-7337. Table sponsorships for groups and businesses are available for purchase on Women of Worth’s website. The evening will include a Chicken Marsala dinner and dancing music provided by DJ Jamal Walker.