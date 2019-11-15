Women make their mark in Nevada City

The third event in the “Women Make History” series will celebrate the role of poets and lyricists at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Inner Path, located at 200 Commercial Street, in Nevada City. University of California, Davis poetry instructor Maxima Kahn will speak and read on the topic, “Women Make Their Mark.” Other featured guests will include the leader of the legendary world music band, Beaucoup Chapeaux, Maggie McKaig, as well as Renaissance musician Kate Canon performing her song, “Just a Few Words.” Students Nikayla and Malina Mitchell will participate.

Actors Rene Sprattling, Renee Smith and Wendy Greene will perform a collective poem written at the last event. Women poets may bring poetry for open-mike readings, as time permits. No admission will be charged, and light refreshments will be served.

Event sponsors include the Nevada City Arts Council, League of Women Voters, Sierra Writers, Baha’is of Nevada County and Full-Circle Learning.

For more information, email Teresa Langness at Tlangness@gmail.com.