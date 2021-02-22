Woman tased, charged with assault after armed confrontation with Grass Valley police

On two consecutive days during the first week of February, local law enforcement was involved in confrontations with women exhibiting apparent mental health issues, both of whom were armed with knives.

In both instances, officers deployed a Taser against the women, who were reported to be acting aggressively.

But unlike the fatal shooting of Ariella “Sage” Crawford on Feb. 4, Kristin DeSena was subdued and subsequently transported to the hospital and then to a treatment facility.

DeSena, 30, was booked Monday into the Nevada County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in connection with the Feb. 5 incident. She remained in custody that day on a $150,000 bond, jail records state.

Prior to Feb. 5, DeSena had had multiple contacts with law enforcement, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Dan Kimbrough.

“She had been combative with law enforcement and hospital staff,” Kimbrough said. “She was diagnosed with COVID and was spitting on officers and hospital staff. She had quite a history of aggression toward law enforcement.”

DeSena has been placed on mental health holds several times, Kimbrough said.

Court records show two open criminal misdemeanor cases against DeSena, a battery arrest from Nov. 19 and an arrest for battery on a peace officer and emergency personnel on Dec. 30.

Grass Valley police officers were called to an address on Sutton Way around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 after DeSena called the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Kimbrough said.

DeSena was reported to be suicidal and carrying a knife, and to have said she would not put it down when law enforcement arrived, the sergeant said.

When officers arrived, they contacted DeSena, who had the knife in her hand and was not responding. When she started moving toward them, an officer successfully deployed a taser, Kimbrough said.

“She dropped the knife, and officers were able to take her into custody without further incident,” Kimbrough said.

According to Kimbrough, the decision was made to charge the assault because of DeSena’s violent past history and in the hope that she will receive further mental health treatment.

In Crawford’s case, deputies arrived Feb. 4 after authorities received 911 calls about a woman with two children walking in the area of Alta Sierra and Names drives. The woman, identified as Crawford, became aggressive while talking to deputies. She ran toward a deputy with a knife after he tried to use a stun gun on her, and another deputy shot her. She later died from her wounds.

