Woman survives 6 days in snowy California forest
SUSANVILLE — A woman stranded six days in a broken-down car in a remote Northern California forest survived by rationing yogurt and eating snow, authorities said.
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page detailed the ordeal of 52-year-old Sheena Gullett, of Little Valley.
Gullett and friend Justin Lonich, 48, were driving to Little Valley on dirt roads off Highway 44 on April 14 when their vehicle became stuck in snow. They spent the night in the vehicle and in the morning its battery was dead.
The Sheriff’s Office said the two tried to walk to the highway but Gullett fell behind because the soles of her boots came off. Lonich couldn’t find her in heavy snowfall, so he sought shelter and built a campfire.
The next day he found a gravel road but again had to shelter overnight. On April 17 Lonich reached the highway and hitched a ride to Susanville where he reported that Gullett was stranded.
A search was conducted by ground, and also by air when the weather was clear.
A sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle on April 20 and Gullett emerged. The Sheriff’s Office said she was very emotional but physically OK after rationing a six-pack of yogurt over six days and eating snow.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Volunteer Hub: April 25-May 1
Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.