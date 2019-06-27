Woman struck her mother, spit on officers, Grass Valley police say

Heather Jenine Lavios, finding her mother and daughter together at Condon Park, wanted her child, police said.

Lavios, 24, doesn’t have primary custody of her 4-year-old. When she spotted her mother and daughter Wednesday afternoon at the Grass Valley park, Lavios demanded the girl. Her mother refused and started carrying the child away, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

Then came the assault, he added.

“She was hit from behind four to five times with some sort of blunt object,” the sergeant said. “It caused a pretty significant injury to the back of the head.”

Lavios — who faces four felonies in connection with the events — then smashed the windshield of her mother’s car. She fled the area and her mother was taken to the hospital, where she spoke to police. The child, who had no injuries, was returned to her father, Blakemore said.

Officers had an address where they thought Lavios might go. They went to a Retreat Road home, spotting Lavios sitting in a vehicle in the driveway. She struggled with police as they tried to detain her, and spit in their eyes and mouths, Blakemore said.

“She also swore to retaliate with deadly violence against them and stab them with needles,” he added.

Lavios faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction of an officer, vandalism and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize. She remained jailed Thursday on $100,000 in bond, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.