Woman says she was robbed over $10
A woman accused of striking another person with a baseball bat and robbing her of $10 remained jailed Wednesday under $106,000 in bond, authorities said.
Colette Elizabeth Bowden, 35, of Grass Valley, faces felony charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. She has three misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Nevada County Jail records state.
Officers arrested Bowden after responding around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a fight on Railroad Avenue, said Nevada City Police Sgt. Sean Mason.
According to Mason, officers arrived and spoke to the victim, who claimed Bowden approached her as she was carrying her bags.
“Made some comment about ’did you take my money’ or ’do you have my money,’” Mason said. “The victim claims Bowden then hit her with a bat.”
Bowden then took $10 from the victim’s bag, Mason said.
Officers found Bowden, who had a baseball bat and $10. A search revealed suspected methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia, the sergeant added.
