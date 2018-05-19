Woman rescued at South Yuba River

A woman reported to be drowning in the South Yuba River at the Highway 49 bridge was revived and rescued Friday night, according to a news release from Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

The district’s Technical Rescue Team and allied agencies located a female victim in her 20s, out of the water with CPR being performed. Once she had regained a pulse and was breathing on her own, team members used a rope system to lift her nearly 75 feet up to the bridge. After being assessed by paramedics she was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by CHP helicopter.

“The victim fell into the river upstream from the bridge and was washed down river were she spotted,” the release states. “Three individuals risked their own life to jump into the rushing water and pull the victim to the side, where they performed five rounds of CPR and successfully resuscitated the victim.”

“These individuals by all accounts went above and beyond,” the release states, “and with their heroic actions saved a life.”

The district’s Technical Rescue Team was assisted by North San Juan Fire District, Nevada City Fire Department, Cal Fire and CHP personnel in the rescue.