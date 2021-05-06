Woman reported missing, believed to be with newborn infant

A woman who authorities believe is with an infant child was reported missing on Tuesday, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Matlock, 36, was announced as missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday by Nevada County Child Protective Services. On Thursday, the agency contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information that Matlock is believed to be in possession of a newborn child that is only days old.

The child is believed to be Matlock’s, though this has not been confirmed, according to sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.

Authorities believe she is most likely somewhere in the general North San Juan area. A search for Matlock was conducted by sheriff’s deputies late Tuesday in both North San Juan and Camptonville, but searchers were unable to locate Matlock or the infant child. A medical team from Hospitality House assisted deputies in the search on Tuesday, according to Scales.

Matlock is believed to be homeless, and is known to frequent North San Juan and Camptonville, he added.

She was originally reported missing when Child Protective Services conducted a welfare check on Matlock, and couldn’t locate her.

After it was unable to locate Matlock, the Sheriff’s Office posted Thursday about her on its Facebook page , asking for public assistance with the investigation.

“Kimberly is known to frequent the North San Juan and Camptonville areas,” the post states. “She does not have an associated vehicle. We are pretty sure she is in need of help and we’d love to connect with her.”

Anyone with information as to Matlock’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s dispatch center at 530-265-7880, the Facebook post states.

The father of the child has been contacted, but does not have any information as to Matlock’s whereabouts, Scales said.

