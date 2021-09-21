Woman on probation accused of felony robbery, faces multiple charges

Prosecutors have filed charges against a Grass Valley woman who is accused of shoplifting from multiple businesses on Mill Street before assaulting a store owner who tried to stop her.

Sylvia Natalie Valdez, 38, is charged with one felony count of robbery by means of force or fear, as well as one misdemeanor charge of shoplifting, according to documents filed by the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. Valdez, arrested Thursday by the Grass Valley Police Department, made her $100,000 bond on Monday and was released from custody, jail records show.

On Thursday evening, police were alerted to a report of a woman shoplifting from several businesses on Mill Street, according to Officer Clint Lovelady. The suspect, later identified as Valdez, apparently had taken several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the establishments, and fled from the scene after being contacted by one of the store owners, Lovelady said.

While fleeing, Valdez apparently turned around and slapped the pursuing shop owner several times in the face, according to a police report. The victim, a woman who owns a home decor and accessories shop on Mill Street, suffered just minor injuries and did not require any treatment, the officer said.

A bystander dining outside on Mill Street observed the altercation and was able to chase down and successfully detain Valdez until police arrived, Lovelady said.

Because Valdez was already on court-ordered probation for a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon at the time of this incident, she is also facing a separate charge in that case for violating the terms of her probation, records show.

The various of items of clothing that Valdez stole, totaling approximately $950 in value, were returned to the establishments to which they belonged, Lovelady said. The targeted businesses have not been identified by authorities.

Valdez appeared in court on Friday for an arraignment hearing, and is scheduled to appear again on Sept. 30, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com