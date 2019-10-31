Woman missing since Sunday found deceased in wreck

A woman missing since she left a Cedar Ridge bar Sunday night was found deceased Thursday in her truck off Highway 49, authorities said.

Crystal Dean Ashworth, 63, was believed to have left Uncle Sonny’s bar just before 8 p.m. Sunday en route to a friend’s house off Hughes Road in Grass Valley. Ashworth never made it, and subsequent searches by friends and family on potential routes she could have taken failed to turn up any sign of her.

But on Thursday afternoon, searchers spotted her truck off Highway 49, past Nishinam Gulch Road, just before the highway descends into the Yuba River canyon, Nevada County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Liller said.

“She went through the guardrail and down the embankment, about 300 feet,” he added.

According to Liller, at some point after the accident, Caltrans had repaired the guardrail, apparently not realizing there had been a crash.

It was not clear why Ashworth was traveling along Highway 49, but there was nothing suspicious about the accident, Liller said.

An autopsy likely will be performed, but the accident appeared to be the cause of death, Liller said.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.