Woman missing from Cedar Ridge

Crystal Dean Ashworth walked out the door of her favorite hangout Sunday night, on her way to spend the night at a friend’s house before a scheduled surgery Monday.

That was the last time anyone saw or heard from her, daughter Buffy Hale said Tuesday.

Hale contacted the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Monday and has been posting on social media, desperate to find any information on her mother’s whereabouts.

“This is completely out of character,” Hale said. “She wouldn’t have left her friend hanging like that. She’s very, very, very responsible.”

Ashworth was at Uncle Sonny’s Bar in the 13000 block of Highway 174 in Cedar Ridge. She texted her friend at 7 p.m. to let her know she would be at her house in Cypress Hill by 8 p.m., Hale said. She walked out the back door of the bar at 7:45 p.m., telling the bartender she was going to the friend’s house.

“She never made it,” Hale said.

According to Hale, all calls to her mother’s cell phone are going straight to voice mail. But Ashworth had her charger in her truck and should have been able to charge her phone.

Ashworth’s friend called Hale Monday morning after not being able to track her down.

“None of her friends have seen her,” Hale said, adding, “It’s not like her to not call.”

According to Hale, friends have driven all the possible routes Ashworth could have taken between Cedar Ridge and Grass Valley, and have looked along the roadsides for a sign of her truck.

Ashworth’s truck is a white, possibly 2004 model, Nissan Frontier four-door pickup with a rack and a Harley Davidson sticker in the back window. The truck is very clean, with no dents, and had a fold-up tailgate in the bed.

Ashworth, 63, is just under 5-feet tall. She has silver and auburn hair and brown eyes. She’s full-figured, weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved teal blue Harley Davidson T-shirt, blue jeans, black motorcycle boots and a gray sleeveless zip-up hoodie.

Dispatch logs state a “Be on the lookout” alert has been issued. The case is under investigation, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-265-1471.

