Woman in jail after child tests positive for drugs

A child testified positive for a controlled substance and a woman remained behind bars Thursday in connection to the discovery, Grass Valley police said.

Jodi May Richardson, 26, faces charges of child cruelty, keeping a place to sell narcotic controlled substances and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Arrested Wednesday, she remained held Thursday on $42,500 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Police found Richardson after responding Wednesday afternoon to a medical issue in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

“There they found a male subject that was overdosed with no pulse,” he added.

Officers used Narcan on the man, and he regained a pulse. Medics then took him to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and then to a Sacramento facility. He’s expected to live, Bates said.

Police also found Richardson and her two children, 5 and 8 years old, at the home. Investigators determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance, the sergeant said.

“Those children had access to the fentanyl,” Bates said. “They could have gained access to it.”

Child Protective Services took temporary custody of the children, who were evaluated at the hospital, he added.

“One of the two children tested positive for a controlled substance,” he added.

