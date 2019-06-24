Woman formally charged with possession of an explosive device

Nevada County authorities say they have enough evidence to charge a 52-year-old woman with possession of an explosive device.

Prosecutors said they filed the charge last week against Mary Lee Dalton. Accused in May of having multiple destructive devices, Dalton faces a maximum of three years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both if convicted.

Grass Valley police have said they found suspected bombs in a home after responding May 18 to a tip. Arrested on the accusation, Dalton has since made bond, court records state.

“We have enough evidence to charge the one count at this point in time,” Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said in an email. “We are awaiting further reports from other agencies to determine if there are multiple devices that warrant additional charges.”

According to reports, police arrested Dalton after receiving a tip about explosives in a Lamarque Court home. Officers arrived and spoke with Dalton, who directed authorities to a bedroom closet.

Inside the closet officers found at least two devices taped to bottles that held a suspected incendiary liquid. Police opted to have nearby residents shelter in place and not evacuate the area, reports state.

Police said that Dalton, who rented out bedrooms in the home, told officers she’d found the devices and put them in her closet. There was no known target for the suspected bombs.

