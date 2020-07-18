Woman dies in vehicle crash; utility vehicle strikes Grass Valley Charter School
A vehicle that failed to stop around 2:30 p.m. Friday after exiting Highway 49 at South Auburn Street struck and killed a pedestrian before coming to rest partially inside of a Grass Valley Charter School building, authorities said.
The adult female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the male driver from within the wreckage, police and a news release stated.
The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until next of kin is notified, while the driver was transported to Sutter Medical Center in Roseville due to the extent of his injuries, authorities said.
It was unknown if there was a mechanical failure experienced by the driver of the utility vehicle, according to initial reports from law enforcement on the scene.
Traffic was diverted from the 200 block of South Auburn Street while first responders worked to clear the scene and remove the vehicle from within Grass Valley Charter School’s main building, the former Hennessey Elementary School building.
The investigation has been handed over to the California Highway Patrol due to the incident starting on Highway 49.
Firefighters left the scene at 3:20 p.m., though police remained to continue the investigation.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User