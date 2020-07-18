Woman dies in vehicle crash; utility vehicle strikes Grass Valley Charter School

A vehicle that failed to stop around 2:30 p.m. Friday after exiting Highway 49 at South Auburn Street struck and killed a pedestrian before coming to rest partially inside of a Grass Valley Charter School building, authorities said.

The adult female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the male driver from within the wreckage, police and a news release stated.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until next of kin is notified, while the driver was transported to Sutter Medical Center in Roseville due to the extent of his injuries, authorities said.

It was unknown if there was a mechanical failure experienced by the driver of the utility vehicle, according to initial reports from law enforcement on the scene.

Traffic was diverted from the 200 block of South Auburn Street while first responders worked to clear the scene and remove the vehicle from within Grass Valley Charter School’s main building, the former Hennessey Elementary School building.

The investigation has been handed over to the California Highway Patrol due to the incident starting on Highway 49.

Firefighters left the scene at 3:20 p.m., though police remained to continue the investigation.