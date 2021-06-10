Woman dies in crash on Highway 20, identity not released

A woman died Tuesday evening after a single-vehicle traffic accident on Highway 20 near Camp Spaulding.

The accident was reported as taking place at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, just east of Lake Spaulding Road, according to reports from Gold Run California Highway Patrol. The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, reportedly died at the scene of the accident.

The woman was driving eastbound on Highway 20 before she lost control of the vehicle, which went off the roadway and collided directly with a tree, according to CHP. The car subsequently caught on fire after the collision, and the entire vehicle, which was described as a white BMW SUV, was engulfed in flames.

No official cause of the crash has been determined, but CHP officers have confirmed that the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision.

