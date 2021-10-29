Woman dead in 1-vehicle crash
A Nevada City woman died earlier this week in a one-vehicle wreck, the California Highway Patrol said.
Danielle Stranahan, 41, was driving a silver Honda Accord westbound around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on Ridge Road, east of Ridge Estates Road, when the crash occurred, said Sgt. Tom Vandre and reports.
“We don’t know why, but she went off the road to the left,” Vandre added. “This was on a curve, an incline.”
Stranahan crossed the opposing lane and hit a mailbox, the sergeant said.
“Then hit a fire hydrant, shearing that off,” he added.
According to Vandre, Stranahan grazed a tree before striking a second tree. She then came to a stop.
First responders had to break a window to reach Stranahan, as the doors couldn’t be opened, Vandre said.
It appears no other vehicles were involved in the wreck, he added.
— Editor Alan Riquelmy
