UPDATE: 2nd woman arrested in Grass Valley stabbing

Update Thursday 11:40 a.m.:

From Grass Valley Police Department’s Facebook post:

On February 10th at about 7:00 AM, Salina Signett, 33 years old was arrested and booked into jail by Grass Valley Police Detectives for battery causing great bodily injury. This arrest is in connection with the fight and stabbing incident that occurred on Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley on Saturday evening.

If you have additional evidence related to this case, please contact Detective Bird at 530-477-4600 or by email, comments@gvpd.net .

Initially Posted:

A Nevada County woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations she stabbed a 47-year-old man over the weekend, Grass Valley police said.

“About 2 o’clock (Wednesday), we arrested Nicole Brewer, 34 years old, of assault with a deadly weapon,” Lt. Joe Matteoni said. “She is getting medically cleared at the hospital due to injuries that she sustained in the assault on Saturday evening.”





Matteoni said detectives are still investigating the actions of a second woman, “which may lead to additional charges.”

According to a news release, the victim was stabbed on the 100 block of Mill Street shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers were already en route to the location in response to a call regarding a fight with multiple people involved.

Dispatch received another call within 2 minutes reporting a stabbing at the same location.

Officers responded and rendered first aid upon discovering “a male subject who had been stabbed in the upper chest/shoulder area” before medical first responders arrived and the victim was taken to an out-of-town hospital, the release states.

Brewer was treated for injuries before being booked in to the Nevada County Jail. The victim has since been released from the hospital, Matteoni said.

The police reported that they have reviewed cell phone video footage as well as public space and private video.

Authorities requested anyone with additional information to contact Detective Mel Bird at 530-477-4600, or by email at comments@gvpd.net .

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com