Woman accused of having stolen items from robbery

A Nevada County woman on probation for kidnapping is back in jail on unrelated theft charges, authorities said.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Scott Thomsen on Friday oversaw the arraignment for Layla Rain Callahan, 27. Records show she faces three felony charges: receipt of stolen property, criminal conspiracy and a probation violation.

Callahan was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies in connection with a robbery on Chalk Bluff Road, a news release states.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man reported Tuesday that he was robbed of over $3,000 worth of items.

“During the initial investigation, our patrol deputies were able to identify one suspect based upon the information that was initially provided by the victim,” said Andrew Trygg, sheriff’s spokesperson, in a news release.

California Highway Patrol flew over the area, and authorities then gained a search warrant for a Jones Ridge Road home, where the suspects’ vehicle was spotted during a flight, Trygg said.

Detectives on Wednesday executed a search warrant on the property, finding an SKS rifle and other pieces of evidence, he added.

Callahan was identified as a person of interest in this case, and detectives on Wednesday contacted her in the 300 block of Sutton Way, where a probation search was conducted of her apartment, Trygg said.

“Several items believed to have been stolen from the Chalk Bluff incident were located and booked for safekeeping,” he added. “Callahan was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.”

Callahan is serving a five-year probationary sentence for simple kidnapping — handed down in May 2019 — with the chance to ask for an early termination of that sentence after three years.

According to District Attorney Jesse Wilson, Callahan could face up to five years in prison for the violation of probation, in addition to the time on the new charges.

Callahan, who remained jailed Friday, is set to again appear in court this coming Thursday.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com