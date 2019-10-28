Wolf Creek Trail opens to public in Grass Valley
The long awaited completion of the Wolf Creek Trail was celebrated Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and trick-or-treat hosted by members of the city of Grass Valley, Bear Yuba Land Trust and others. Pavement covers the more than 1-mile trail, including the switchback access road created in the space of the Little Wolf Creek sinkhole which formed here during the rain events of late 2016 and early 2017.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News