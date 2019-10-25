Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley gets Halloween-themed grand opening

After months under construction, the Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley will get a Halloween-themed grand opening ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Grass Valley officials announced they would celebrate the trail’s construction with a Trick-or-Treat Loop where kids can collect candy.

City staff encourages residents to come dressed up and explore the 1.2 mile trail running from the city’s Northstar Mining Museum southward along Wolf Creek until reaching River Otter Way.

“We’ll be doing a unique trick-or-treat trail and some fun events as part of that,” Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser said. “We think it’s a great opportunity just before Halloween to open this trail with some fun community events.”

While the trail has been publicly accessible for a few weeks, the festivities mark the project’s official grand opening.

Parking is available at the Northstar Mining Museum, 933 Allison Ranch Road; Pine Creek Shopping Center, 692 Freeman Lane; and parallel to Freeman Lane. The event will start between the shopping center and city corporation yard.

Last year, the city reached an agreement with the Bear Yuba Land Trust to construct additional earthen single-track spur trails on the path, about 4,000 feet of which has been completed to date, providing further access from the trail down to the creek.

