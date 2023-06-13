Staff Writer
An environmental report for a proposed project that could expand the Wolf Creek Trail will be considered for approval at tonight’s Grass Valley City Council meeting held at 125 East Main Street in Grass Valley beginning at 7 p.m.
The Wolf Creek Trail is envisioned as a multi-use trail that roughly follows the alignment of Wolf Creek through the City of Grass Valley from its southern limits to the northeast corner of the city, according to the Draft Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration (Study) that was prepared by the City’s consultant, Surf to Snow Environmental Resource Management, Inc.
The existing segment of the project is a 1.2-mile section that ends at Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road and was constructed in 2018-19, according to the Study.
“The action at this point is adopting the environmental document and approving the Wolf Creek Project, as proposed. This moves us closer to a potential construction phase(s), but the project is still in the initial design stages,” Bjorn Jones, City Engineer for the City of Grass Valley said.
Five more segments are planned, most of which are separated from traffic, according to the Study.
“One or two of the least impactful/less expensive segments could realistically be delivered in the next few years, but construction of the entire trail system as proposed is still likely 7-10 years away,” Jones said.
Segments 2 — 6 would lengthen the trail up to Sutton Way if the city council adopts a Mitigated Negative Declaration prepared for the project, to offset environmental impacts identified by the Study and assure its implementation.
“Construction of future segments would likely be advanced individually and final design approval and authorization to bid each trail segment would be authorized by Council as funding and resources allow,” Jones said.
Mitigation for water quality due to erosion or run-off, nesting birds and impacts to wildlife, noise levels and other environmental concerns have been addressed in the Study.
“If an active nest is observed within the survey area, the biologist will determine an appropriate exclusion buffer zone based on the type of species nesting… The perimeter of the nest setback zone shall be fenced or adequately demarcated with stakes and flagging to ensure construction personnel and activities are restricted from the area,” according to the Study.
Other mitigations are included in the Study such as special attention to the foothill yellow-legged frogs in areas near the creek.
The Study includes drains, filtration of water run-off and other measures affecting water quality.
“Vegetation and tree removal would be required to construct the trail,” according to the Study. “Trees shall be replanted within the project area at a ratio consistent with local tree protection requirements for trees removed within local agency jurisdiction.”
The proposed project is located entirely within City and Caltrans right of way.
“The City is still in discussions with Caltrans to gain approval and determine the best means to permit use of their right of way for trail segments 2 and 4,” Jones said.
“The goal would be that all types of users be able to use the trail, including not only pedestrians and cyclists, but joggers, rollerbladers, parents with strollers, scooters and skateboards and of course the disabled,” according to the Study.
Organic waste credits
Tuesday’s agenda brings back SB 1383 — the state-wide legislation intended to combat the impact of organic waste on the climate — and the council may look to authorize Tim Kiser, City Manager to purchase energy credits to meet the law’s requirements.
SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to purchase recycled organic mulch/compost products and/or energy credits derived from using recycled mulch/compost products to create the energy, according to the staff report.
One option is for the City of Grass Valley to purchase 1,991 tons of recycled mulch over the next three years based on its size.
“Not knowing the quality of mulch/compost (how much foreign material will be allowed {i.e. plastic, etc.}), the City is unsure how this much mulch could be used if purchased and trucked to the City,” according to the staff report.
Pioneer Community Energy negotiated a template contract for member agencies to purchase the credits in lieu of purchasing the mulch/compost.
Staff is recommending the City move forward with purchasing the energy credits for the first three years at a cost similar to purchasing the mulch/compost for use by the City of Grass Valley.
The council may authorize Kiser to negotiate and execute an agreement with Desert View Power LLC not exceeding $70,000, subject to legal review, according to the staff report.
Waste Management fee increase in Grass Valley
Beginning July 1, 2023, a 5.46% increase for services provided by Waste Management and 3.99% for the disposal gate fee at the transfer station will take effect if the city council adopts a recommended resolution regarding the fee schedule.
The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustments are consistent with the existing agreement that Grass Valley entered into with Waste Management in 2012 to provide for a full range of solid waste, recycling, and green waste services.
Road improvements
South Auburn Street, between Neal Street and Main Street, is scheduled for rehabilitation as the city may receive an estimated $330,000 to add to the 2023/24 budget.
Accessible curb ramp replacement and bicycle lanes installation and pavement replacement will be funded by the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA), according to the staff report.
RMRA is a part of the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, in order to address significant transportation infrastructure funding shortfalls statewide also known as Senate Bill 1 (SB 1).
Proclamations
The Grass Valley City Council may proclaim the month of June 2023, as LGBTQ+ Pride Month to recognize the “contributions made by members of the LGBTQ+ community and to actively promote the principles of equality and liberty,” according to the staff report.
June 2023 may also be proclaimed as Small Cities Month, with the approval of the council, in hopes that “President Biden, Congress, state governments, organizations, businesses, and all citizens… work together this month and throughout the year to invest in small cities and towns to better the lives of all citizens.”