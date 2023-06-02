Wolf Creek Community Alliance (WCCA) has completed the installation of two self-guided walks and two bicycle tours with intriguing information about the natural and cultural history of the Wolf Creek Watershed. The walking tours use QR codes to highlight points of interest. The bicycle tours use the app Ride with GPS. All information is in English and Spanish.

As you walk the Litton and Wolf Creek Trails in Grass Valley, you can scan the 3-inch square QR codes mounted on posts, using your phone’s camera, to learn more about the watershed. Each trail highlights ten or more points of interest. You may start from any entrance on either trail. The Daspah Seyo Trail, the footpath below the paved Wolf Creek Trail, also has a few points of interest.