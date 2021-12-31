WM resumes service, sets up perishable item bins

WM resumed regularly scheduled curbside collections Friday, and is providing large bins in several locations throughout Nevada County for customers to use for disposal of perishable items.

The historic winter storm that blanketed the region starting last weekend resulted in suspended curbside collections since Monday. To help accommodate missed pickups, WM located large disposal bins in four locations throughout Nevada County. These bins can be used to dispose of perishable items.

In addition, customers who were not serviced during the storm can leave up to two trash bags next to their filled carts for free disposal on their regularly scheduled collection day next week.

Although many main roadways have been cleared of snow, WM anticipates continued delays in servicing customers on small, unplowed roadways. WM also asks commercial businesses to please ensure their bin is accessible for service and not covered in snow.

Safety is always our top priority and our trucks cannot safely service areas impacted by snow and ice.





Customers can receive regular service updates by registering their account online at wm.com and making sure their contact information is updated online at wm.com/mypreferences .

Source: Waste Management