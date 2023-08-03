Nevada County WM wants to ensure the safety of all visitors, and we have some important guidelines to share with you:
WM’s Nevada County offices at 13083 Grass Valley Ave in Grass Valley, is announcing new office hours. The office is now open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This site serves as a working hauling station, and launch pad for heavy trucks, and equipment, and houses a CNG fueling station. For your safety, we kindly request all visitors to use ONLY the front door and refrain from exploring the side entrances or the shop area.
Customer Service Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. For any inquiries related to services, billing, or scheduling, don’t hesitate to reach us at (530) 274-3090 during these hours.
Need assistance from the comfort of your home or on the go? No worries! You can access information and manage tasks 24/7 at our website: www.wm.com.
We appreciate your cooperation in adhering to these safety measures. Your well-being is our top priority!