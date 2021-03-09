Witness details stabbing in murder case during Nevada County hearing

The relationship between longtime friends Michael Raymond Stine and Shelby Comeaux II had grown strained in the months before an ongoing argument ended in the fatal stabbing of Comeaux on Oct. 8.

That was some of the testimony given by fellow tenant William Clark during a hearing Tuesday into the evidence against Stine, 60, who is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Comeaux, 48.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrested Stine after responding to a residence in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road and finding Comeaux suffering from penetrating stab wounds. Comeaux, who was renting a room from Stine, was later pronounced dead.

During the evidentiary hearing in Nevada County Superior Court, Clark testified he met Stine in 2018 and subsequently began working with him to harvest marijuana and to help him acquire a cannabis permit.

Clark said Stine would become abusive and threatening when he was drinking, at one point holding a folding knife to his throat and threatening to kill him. On another occasion, Clark said he found Stine standing outside his bedroom door with a hatchet.

According to Clark, Stine and Comeaux had known each other for about 20 years and were buddies, but the two men had a falling out shortly before the stabbing. He detailed an incident where Stine was calling Comeaux names and a physical altercation ensued between the two men. Another physical incident happened several days before the stabbing, but the two men appeared to have smoothed it over the next day.

The night of Oct. 8, however, Stine approached Clark with a knife and said he was going to kill Comeaux. Comeaux came into the room and confronted him and another physical altercation began, Clark testified.

“I thought Micheal was rabbit-punching Shelby in the stomach,” he said, adding that Comeaux wrapped his legs around Stine and both men fell to the ground.

“Then Shelby said, ‘He stabbed me five times,’” Clark testified.

Clark said he went over and could see that Stine was holding the knife and Comeaux had his hands over Stine’s hands. He testified he tried to wrest the knife away and eventually succeeded in doing so. He left the room to call 911 and said he returned to see Stine standing over Comeaux with a different long-handled knife.

“Shelby said, ‘Get him off me, he’s killing me,’” Clark said. “I asked (Stine) if he was re-creating the murder scene. That was my spontaneous utterance.”

On cross-examination, Clark said he saw more than two stab wounds but was not sure exactly how many there were, saying, “I was busy taking the knife out of the killer’s hands.”

Clark could not remember having told a detective Comeaux had previously thrown Stine to the ground,. He acknowledged saying he did not believe Stine planned to kill Comeaux despite later sending a text that claimed Stine murdered the other man with “malice aforethought.”

The preliminary hearing will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Stine remained in custody Tuesday on a $1 million bond.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.