With a kindred heart

Lovie Bucknell is passionate about mental health and has founded an online wellness group called Kindred Heart Therapy Group, meant to offer affordable treatment to those who are in need.

Celebrating its second year in November, Kindred Heart is dedicated to serving the community — which for it spans all of Northern California — via online therapy, an entity which has proven ever more valuable since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our mission is to provide therapy for people in rural areas with low income,” said Bucknell. “So we have a sliding scale that goes all the way down to zero.” No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

As the clinical director and founder of Kindred Heart, Bucknell has a staff of 12 who specialize in a variety of treatments such as expressive arts, and a few who are trained in post-natal and childbirth-related trauma.

“We are passionate as well about working with the LGBTQIA+ community,” Bucknell added, “and so I work with Bright Futures for Youth indirectly. I usually send a clinician over to help facilitate the Rainbow Socials.”

Rainbow Socials, she said, are gatherings hosted for youth who associate with the LGBTQIA+ community and serves as a type of group therapy.

Since the pandemic, Bucknell said the response from those seeking counseling has been notable.

She has heard from “so many kids and teens and just people not able to do activities; it just pulled the rug out from under so many of them. And (there has been) an increase in depression and anxiety.”

Though the need grew from COVID-19, Bucknell said that many have continued therapy they might have sought during an unpredictable time.

“People are continuing with it,” she said, “but luckily they are able to do more of their activities that they are passionate about. They’re healthy — and thank goodness.”

“Many of the clinicians are trained in EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) and brainspotting, so we are passionate about working with survivors of trauma. We get referrals from Community Beyond Violence and other similar agencies in (surrounding areas).”

INSPIRED

The clinicians at Kindred Heart have become close colleagues, about whom Bucknell could not be more proud.

“I am so inspired by the staff, just daily, and they come up with ideas to help each other that I wouldn’t even have thought of. They are so passionate about supporting their clients and helping each other and sharing ideas for treatment. It’s really nice. It’s a really sweet group.”

She added that there is the probability of some clinicians to start seeing patients in-person in the fall.

Kindred Heart currently operates through technology — think Zoom — but is seeking a physical office. A spike in COVID-19 cases prevented its earlier efforts. As it’s online for now, it can serve more areas.

The therapy group accepts MediCal, Anthem, California Health and Wellness, Adventist Health, and Victim Witness. It’s are also looking into applying for grants which would help it serve the patients who are in need and who might not be insured.

Bucknell added: “It’s so nice to see when people are making improvements.”

Kindred Heart Therapy Group has openings and is accepting new patients.

For more information, visit kindredhearttherapy.org .

